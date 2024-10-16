Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of MoneyLion (ML) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.49% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for MoneyLion is $90.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.22 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 103.49% from its latest reported closing price of $44.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MoneyLion is 1,006MM, an increase of 111.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoneyLion. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 49.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ML is 0.16%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.46% to 5,608K shares. The put/call ratio of ML is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

StepStone Group holds 623K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 240K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ML by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 221K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 43.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 77.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 214K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 39.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 82.68% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 183K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

MoneyLion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Launched in 2018, MoneyLion Racing is an extension of MoneyLion, America's most powerful financial membership, and is proud to continue to increase its offerings across motorsports. In 2018, MoneyLion became a sponsor for Team Penske, and in 2019, driver Austin Cindric will pilot the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in 18 Xfinity Series races, including the MoneyLion 300 entitlement race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. MoneyLion will also serve as a primary sponsor for drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in select races. Outside of Team Penske, MoneyLion will have presence at six ISC motorsports entertainment facilities across seven event weekends throughout the 2019 race season and is also partnering with Motor Racing Network (MRN) as they become a multi-year sponsor of Caution Flags during broadcasts of events. MoneyLion has committed to providing racing fans everywhere with more affordable access to the sport with 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 in annual purchases of NASCAR tickets from authorized ticket sellers, at-track purchases from official vendors and all purchases at NASCAR website

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.