Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of IonQ (IONQ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.55% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for IonQ is $66.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.55% from its latest reported closing price of $48.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for IonQ is 182MM, an increase of 39.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in IonQ. This is an decrease of 220 owner(s) or 24.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONQ is 0.08%, an increase of 67.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 193,175K shares. The put/call ratio of IONQ is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 8,074K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,452K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 4,224K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 4,083K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing an increase of 80.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 231.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,010K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 9.20% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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