Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Innventure (INV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Innventure (NasdaqGM:INV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.66% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innventure is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 110.66% from its latest reported closing price of $7.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innventure. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 406K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 156K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 71K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Moore Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.