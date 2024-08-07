Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Honest (HNST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Honest (NasdaqGS:HNST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.79% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Honest is $4.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 39.79% from its latest reported closing price of $3.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Honest is 360MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honest. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 26.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNST is 0.07%, an increase of 69.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 46,007K shares. The put/call ratio of HNST is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 7,489K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,557K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 5.95% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 3,927K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,541K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 57.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 183.47% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,522K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MVALX - MERIDIAN CONTRARIAN FUND Legacy Class holds 2,522K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Honest Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Honest Company is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories.

