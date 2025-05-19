Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Hallador Energy (HNRG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Hallador Energy (NasdaqCM:HNRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.44% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hallador Energy is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.44% from its latest reported closing price of $19.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hallador Energy is 1,386MM, an increase of 237.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hallador Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNRG is 0.22%, an increase of 24.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.08% to 30,798K shares. The put/call ratio of HNRG is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aegis Financial holds 2,021K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 1,916K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Peak Capital holds 1,415K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 63.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 296.12% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,325K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,162K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Hallador Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hallador Energy Company processes, mines and sells coal to producers of electric power. The Company also owns interests in an oil and gas company with operations in Michigan.

