Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Groupon (GRPN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Groupon (NasdaqGS:GRPN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.75% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Groupon is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.75% from its latest reported closing price of $13.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Groupon is 690MM, an increase of 33.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPN is 0.23%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.20% to 26,367K shares. The put/call ratio of GRPN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 10,181K shares representing 25.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 33.96% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 1,342K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 1,255K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 30.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,126K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 93.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 858.52% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 758K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 26.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Groupon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

