Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of GameSquare Holdings (GAME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of GameSquare Holdings (NasdaqCM:GAME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 429.87% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for GameSquare Holdings is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 429.87% from its latest reported closing price of $0.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GameSquare Holdings is 106MM, an increase of 26.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in GameSquare Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAME is 0.05%, an increase of 34.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 2,714K shares. The put/call ratio of GAME is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 1,444K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 93.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAME by 1,134.37% over the last quarter.

Pathstone Holdings holds 172K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAME by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Bellecapital International holds 152K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

P.a.w. Capital holds 150K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAME by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Engine Gaming and Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol. Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company’s subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.