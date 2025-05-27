Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Fold Holdings (FLD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Fold Holdings (NasdaqCM:FLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.24% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fold Holdings is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 52.24% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 680K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Atlas Merchant Capital holds 325K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tricadia Capital Management holds 225K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

Periscope Capital holds 188K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Harraden Circle Investments holds 175K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

