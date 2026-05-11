Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of FatPipe (FATN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of FatPipe (NasdaqCM:FATN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in FatPipe. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATN is 0.00%, an increase of 98.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.49% to 111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 25K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 14K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 43.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATN by 19.09% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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