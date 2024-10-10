Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:BTDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.94% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group is $14.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 113.94% from its latest reported closing price of $6.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bitdeer Technologies Group is 381MM, a decrease of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 41.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTDR is 0.41%, an increase of 13.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.44% to 11,778K shares. The put/call ratio of BTDR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nishkama Capital holds 1,196K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 792K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 39.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 104.20% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 690K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 25.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 16.19% over the last quarter.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 544K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 36.38% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 525K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

