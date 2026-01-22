Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond (BWSN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:BWSN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $31.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.61 to a high of $39.17. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 1,074MM, an increase of 48.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWSN is 0.14%, an increase of 79.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.07% to 371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 345K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing a decrease of 93.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 50.86% over the last quarter.

PRVBX - Versatile Bond Portfolio Class I holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing a decrease of 622.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 85.25% over the last quarter.

