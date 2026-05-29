Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Aurora Innovation (AUR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Aurora Innovation (NasdaqGS:AUR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.34% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation is $10.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.63 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.34% from its latest reported closing price of $7.07 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation is 213MM, an increase of 5,215.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 11.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.17%, an increase of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.70% to 1,793,475K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 325,973K shares representing 19.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 291,965K shares representing 17.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274,810K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 88,732K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 82,739K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,465K shares , representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 73,262K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,585K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 52.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.