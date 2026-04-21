Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Ambiq Micro (AMBQ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ambiq Micro is $39.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $35.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ambiq Micro is 87MM, an increase of 19.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambiq Micro. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBQ is 0.01%, an increase of 88.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.55% to 4,373K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBQ is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atreides Management holds 696K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 39.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 395K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 27.56% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 308K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 96.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 1,286.80% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 254K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 222K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing a decrease of 23.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 39.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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