Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Abacus Life (ABL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Abacus Life (NasdaqCM:ABL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.92% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abacus Life is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from its latest reported closing price of $9.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abacus Life is 105MM, an increase of 9.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Life. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 178.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABL is 0.25%, an increase of 338.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,628.16% to 14,727K shares. The put/call ratio of ABL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,136K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 56.84% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,050K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 952K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 943K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 96.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 447.74% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 937K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

