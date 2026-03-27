Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (AZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NasdaqCM:AZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 363.29% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 363.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions is 1,429MM, an increase of 19,047.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZ is 0.18%, an increase of 27.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.54% to 14,566K shares. The put/call ratio of AZ is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,251K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 2,056K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 22.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 1,496K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing an increase of 30.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 58.46% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,073K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing an increase of 49.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Weybosset Research & Management holds 899K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 49.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 55.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.