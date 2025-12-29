Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 29, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of 1stdibs.Com (NasdaqGM:DIBS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of September 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for 1stdibs.Com is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $5.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 1stdibs.Com is 124MM, an increase of 38.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1stdibs.Com. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 21.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIBS is 0.02%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 14,054K shares. The put/call ratio of DIBS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,289K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 10.25% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,445K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 51.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 931K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Joel Isaacson & Co. holds 695K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 8.18% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 686K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

