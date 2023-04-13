Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Vitesse Energy, Inc.. (VTS)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Vitesse Energy, Inc.. (NYSE:VTS) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy, Inc.. is $23.12. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of $20.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

VAMO - Cambria Value and Momentum ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FCEUX - Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund Advisor holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

IYY - iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FSWCX - Fidelity SAI U.S. Value Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy, Inc... This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 9,100.00% in the last quarter.

