Northland Capital Markets Downgrades SoundHound AI (SOUN)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for SoundHound AI (NasdaqGM:SOUN) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.08% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for SoundHound AI is 4.52. The forecasts range from a low of 3.64 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.08% from its latest reported closing price of 6.86.

The projected annual revenue for SoundHound AI is 158MM, an increase of 312.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,738K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 4,848K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 38.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,705K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,494K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 1.77% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,502K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 8.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,268K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 53.18% over the last quarter.

