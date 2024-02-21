Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Palo Alto Networks (NasdaqGS:PANW) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.55% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is 316.47. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.55% from its latest reported closing price of 366.09.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 8,529MM, an increase of 13.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 228 owner(s) or 8.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.54%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 294,635K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,520K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,350K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,222K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,760K shares, representing a decrease of 21.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 75.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,126K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,340K shares, representing an increase of 39.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 79.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,750K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,886K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 26.66% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Its mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting the digital way of life. The Company helps address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the Company is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The vision of the Company is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

