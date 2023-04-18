Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Mp Materials (MP)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Mp Materials (NYSE:MP) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mp Materials is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 56.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.96.

The projected annual revenue for Mp Materials is $526MM, a decrease of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quent Capital holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 51K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Wulff, Hansen holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 99.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mp Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.22%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 124,085K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

MP Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MP Materials Corp. is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, the Company owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability.

