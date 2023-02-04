Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.31% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $731MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual EPS is $3.12, a decrease of 50.45%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,449,900 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671,802 shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,961,661 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,577 shares, representing an increase of 99.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 14,504.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,858,053 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062,070 shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 3.69% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,691,900 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573,062 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442,015 shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 27.75% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 8.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTSI is 0.2918%, an increase of 4.2879%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 68,542K shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

