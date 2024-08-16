Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Cardlytics (LSE:0LEC)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Cardlytics (LSE:0LEC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LEC is 0.17%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 36,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,465K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEC by 49.91% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,100K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEC by 38.48% over the last quarter.

KPS Global Asset Management UK holds 1,219K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,174K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LEC by 47.07% over the last quarter.

Worldly Partners Management holds 1,158K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

