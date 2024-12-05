NorthIsle Secures C$9.9 Million in Private Financing

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (TSE:NCX) has released an update.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has successfully completed a private placement financing, raising approximately C$9.9 million to support its growth plans. This oversubscribed funding round positions the company well for continued development and exploration activities in 2025, aimed at creating substantial shareholder value.
