NorthIsle Copper and Gold Announces C$9 Million Financing

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (TSE:NCX) has released an update.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is set to raise approximately C$9 million through a private placement financing, offering common shares to institutional investors and existing shareholders. The funds will support exploration and project development, with a portion allocated to qualifying Canadian exploration expenses. The transaction, led by Paradigm Capital Inc., is expected to close by December 5, 2024, pending regulatory approval.

