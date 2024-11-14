News & Insights

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Announces C$9 Million Financing

November 14, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (TSE:NCX) has released an update.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is set to raise approximately C$9 million through a private placement financing, offering common shares to institutional investors and existing shareholders. The funds will support exploration and project development, with a portion allocated to qualifying Canadian exploration expenses. The transaction, led by Paradigm Capital Inc., is expected to close by December 5, 2024, pending regulatory approval.

