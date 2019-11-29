Northgate to buy Redde in $505.5 million stock deal

Adds details

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British company Northgate Plc NTG.L said on Friday it would buy peer Redde Plc REDD.L for about 394 million pounds ($505.50 million) in a stock deal that would create one of the country's largest vehicle rental services firms.

As part of the deal, Redde shareholders will get 0.3669 new Northgate shares for each share held. That translates to 128.4 pence per share, a premium of 18% to the stock's Thursday close.

Northgate, which operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain with a fleet of around 100,000 vehicles, will be combined with Redde's own fleet of about 7,000 vehicles and have access to 50,000 more though its rental partnerships.

Kevin Bradshaw, the chief executive officer of Northgate, stepped down on Friday and the combined company will be led by Redde's CEO Martin Ward.

The merged company Redde Northgate will be 54% owned by Northgate shareholders and the remaining 46% by Redde, the companies said.

Northgate has been struggling and has seen a decline in underlying earnings and share price over the last three years.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

