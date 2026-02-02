Markets
Northfield Bancorp Stock Rises 11% Over Merger Deal With Columbia Financial

February 02, 2026 — 11:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) are moving up about 11 percent on Monday morning trading over its merger agreement with Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK), which is expected to create the third largest regional bank headquartered in New Jersey, with pro forma total assets of $18 billion based on financial data as of December 31, 2025.

Currently, NFBK is trading at $13.79, up 11.93 percent or $1.47, over the previous close of $12.32 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $9.40 and $13.98 in the past one year.

Concurrently, the company announced its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $27.4 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, last year.

