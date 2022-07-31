Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) will pay a dividend of $0.13 on the 24th of August. This means the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.2%. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 44% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

NasdaqGS:NFBK Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.171 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

