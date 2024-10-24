Northfield Bancorp Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results

Northfield Bancorp ( (NFBK) ) has provided an update.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net income rising to $6.5 million despite challenges such as decreased loan balances and increased non-performing loans. The company maintained strong liquidity, repurchasing shares and declaring a cash dividend of $0.13 per share. While net interest margin decreased, the company is optimistic about opportunities arising from lower short-term market interest rates to boost economic activity.

