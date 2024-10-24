News & Insights

Stocks

Northfield Bancorp Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 24, 2024 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northfield Bancorp ( (NFBK) ) has provided an update.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net income rising to $6.5 million despite challenges such as decreased loan balances and increased non-performing loans. The company maintained strong liquidity, repurchasing shares and declaring a cash dividend of $0.13 per share. While net interest margin decreased, the company is optimistic about opportunities arising from lower short-term market interest rates to boost economic activity.

See more insights into NFBK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.