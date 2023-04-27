Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Northfield Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 4.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northfield Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFBK is 0.05%, an increase of 9.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 30,385K shares. The put/call ratio of NFBK is 3.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northfield Bancorp is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.85% from its latest reported closing price of 10.55.

The projected annual revenue for Northfield Bancorp is 164MM, an increase of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,086K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,450K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 1.98% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,110K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 8.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Northfield Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey.

