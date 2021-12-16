Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$788m

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$362k worth of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock at an average sell price of US$16.27 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 6.7% last week, the company's market value declined by US$57m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Business Development & Branch Administration, Robin Lefkowitz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$16.90 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$15.88. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$117k for 7.59k shares. But insiders sold 22.24k shares worth US$362k. In total, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NFBK Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY). In total, Executive VP of Business Development & Branch Administration Robin Lefkowitz sold US$79k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.5% of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) shares, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

But note: Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

