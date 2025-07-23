Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Increased Earnings and Improved Asset Quality

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. reported increased net income and improved asset quality for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, reporting net income of $9.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase from $7.9 million in the previous quarter and $6.0 million a year ago. The company's net interest margin rose to 2.57%, up from 2.38% in the prior quarter and 2.09% a year earlier, driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans. Asset quality improved, with non-performing loans decreasing to 0.36% of total loans, compared to 0.48% in the previous quarter. Northfield completed a $10 million stock repurchase plan and declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on August 20, 2025. The company maintained strong liquidity and has over $800 million in unpledged available-for-sale securities. Overall, the results reflect positive strategic execution in lending and deposit activities, with management expressing confidence in the firm’s capital deployment and continued market focus.

Potential Positives

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.24 for the current quarter, up from $0.19 in the previous quarter and $0.14 in the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability growth.

Net interest margin improved significantly by 19 basis points to 2.57% from the trailing quarter and by 48 basis points compared to the same quarter last year, driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Non-performing loans decreased to 0.36% of total loans, an improvement from 0.48% in the previous quarter, reflecting enhanced asset quality and effective risk management.

A cash dividend of $0.13 per share was declared, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net charge-offs increased significantly to $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a potential increase in credit risk.

Provision for credit losses on loans increased by $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, suggesting heightened concerns about loan quality amidst a deteriorating macroeconomic forecast.

Significant reliance on borrowings increased to $893.5 million at June 30, 2025, reflecting potential liquidity management issues as deposits decreased $152.3 million during the same period.

FAQ

What were the diluted earnings per share for Northfield Bancorp in Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025 were $0.24.

How did the net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased by 19 basis points to 2.57% in Q2 2025.

What was the company's cash dividend for common stock in 2025?

A cash dividend of $0.13 per share was declared, payable on August 20, 2025.

How much did Northfield Bancorp repurchase in shares during the recent quarter?

The company repurchased 862,469 shares for a total of $10.0 million.

What was the total net income for Northfield Bancorp in Q2 2025?

The total net income for Q2 2025 was $9.6 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NFBK Insider Trading Activity

$NFBK insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790

PAUL STAHLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $93,280 .

. FRANK P. PATAFIO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,664

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NFBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $NFBK stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NFBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NFBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NFBK forecast page.

$NFBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NFBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $14.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Christopher O'Connell from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $12.0 on 04/29/2025

Full Release





NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE:











DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.24 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO $0.19 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.14 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024.











NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED BY 19 BASIS POINTS TO 2.57% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO 2.38% FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND BY 48 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.09% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024, DRIVEN BY LOWER FUNDING COSTS AND HIGHER YIELDS ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS.











COST OF DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED DEPOSITS, AT JUNE 30, 2025 WAS 1.88% AS COMPARED TO 1.94% AT MARCH 31, 2025.











ASSET QUALITY IMPROVED WITH NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS AT 0.36% AT JUNE 30, 2025 COMPARED TO 0.48% AT MARCH 31, 2025.











THE COMPANY MAINTAINED STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH OVER $800 MILLION IN UNPLEDGED AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES AND LOANS READILY AVAILABLE-FOR-PLEDGE OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION.











A $10.0 MILLION REPURCHASE PLAN APPROVED ON APRIL 23, 2025 WAS COMPLETED DURING THE CURRENT QUARTER AS THE COMPANY REPURCHASED 862,469 SHARES.











CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.13 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE ON AUGUST 20, 2025, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 6, 2025.









WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the “Company”)



, the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income totaled $17.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net income included $580,000 of additional tax expense related to options that expired in May 2025. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, net income included $795,000 of additional tax expense related to options that expired in June 2024, and $683,000 of severance expense. The increase in net income for the current quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the comparable prior year periods was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, attributable to lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and securities, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses on loans.





Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Our strong financial results reflect the continued execution of our strategic initiatives, focused on prudent and disciplined lending and deposit gathering, net interest margin expansion, and expense discipline.” Mr. Klein further noted, “I’m pleased to report that we continue to deploy our substantial capital base, including through stock repurchases of $15.0 million for the year and the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, payable August 20, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2025.”









Results of Operations











Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024







Net income was $17.4 million and $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $9.6 million increase in net interest income, a $4.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $1.3 million increase in non-interest income, a $920,000 decrease in non-interest expense, and a $1.7 million increase in income tax expense.





Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $9.6 million, or 17.0%, to $66.2 million, from $56.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to a $6.0 million decrease in interest expense and a $3.6 million increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $141.5 million, or 3.3%, as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased by 18 basis points to 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased primarily due to a $378.9 million, or 35.2%, decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by a $237.2 million, or 7.5%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, primarily certificates of deposit. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven primarily by an eight basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 2.47% from 2.55% and a four basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings to 3.83% from 3.87%. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 25 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, due to higher yields on mortgage-backed securities and loans, partially offset by a $128.0 million, or 2.3%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of loans of $175.5 million, the average balance of other securities of $275.8 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $128.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $453.4 million. The changes reflect the purchase of higher-yielding mortgage-related securities with excess cash and proceeds from the maturities of other securities.





Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points to 2.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.06% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to higher yields on loans and mortgage-backed securities, coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, included $609,000 of interest income related to the settlement of a non-accrual loan in May 2025. The Company accreted interest income related to purchased credit-deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $469,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $747,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, also included loan prepayment income of $767,000 as compared to $561,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $4.9 million to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a benefit of $203,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in general reserves related to a worsening macroeconomic forecast in the current quarter within our Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, an increase in specific reserves of $1.2 million, changes in model assumptions including a reduction in prepayment speeds, and higher net charge-offs. Partially offsetting the increase in reserves was a decline in loan balances. Net charge-offs were $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to $3.2 million in net charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Management continues to closely monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio, which totaled $24.0 million at June 30, 2025.





Non-interest income increased by $1.3 million, or 21.0%, to $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in income on bank-owned life insurance of $1.4 million, primarily related to the exchange of certain policies in the fourth quarter of 2024 which have higher yields, partially offset by a $178,000 decrease in gains on trading securities. Gains on trading securities in the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $709,000, as compared to gains of $887,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the plan. The participants of this plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the plan.





Non-interest expense decreased by $920,000, or 2.0%, to $44.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $45.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $650,000 decrease in employee compensation and benefits, primarily due to severance expense of $683,000 which was recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2024, and a $178,000 decrease in deferred compensation expense, which is described above, and had no effect on net income. Partially offsetting the decreases were higher salary expense related to annual merit increases and higher stock compensation expense as the prior year included a credit of $461,000 related to performance stock awards not expected to vest. Additionally, there was a $456,000 decrease in advertising expense attributable to a change in marketing strategy and the timing of specific deposit and lending campaigns, and a $311,000 decrease in other expense. Partially offsetting the decreases was a $485,000 increase in professional fees related to outsourced audit services and recruitment fees.





The Company recorded income tax expense of $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 29.3% compared to 31.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. In May 2025, options granted in 2015 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $580,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to options granted in 2014 that expired in June 2024 and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.







Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024







Net income was $9.6 million and $6.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $5.7 million increase in net interest income, a $2.7 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $1.7 million increase in non-interest income, and a $1.1 million increase in income tax expense.





Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $5.7 million, or 19.9%, to $34.4 million, from $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to a $3.5 million decrease in interest expense and a $2.2 million increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $177.0 million, or 4.1%, as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased by 22 basis points to 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.95% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased primarily due to a $344.2 million, or 33.1% decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by a $167.0 million, or 5.2%, increase in the average of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven by an 18 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 2.42% from 2.60%, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in the cost of borrowed funds to 3.98% from 3.88%. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 28 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets due to higher yields on mortgage-backed securities and loans, partially offset by a $151.7 million, or 2.8%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of other securities of $277.3 million, the average balance of loans of $183.3 million and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $112.0 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $422.3 million. The changes reflect the purchase of higher-yielding mortgage-related securities with excess cash and proceeds from the maturities of other securities.





Net interest margin increased by 48 basis points to 2.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 2.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to higher yields on loans and mortgage-backed securities, coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, included $609,000 of interest income related to the settlement of a non-accrual loan in May 2025. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $247,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $321,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, included loan prepayment income of $522,000, as compared to $210,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $2.7 million to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from a benefit of $618,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in general reserves related to a worsening macroeconomic forecast in the current quarter within our CECL model, an increase in specific reserves of $1.2 million, and changes in model assumptions, including a reduction in prepayment speeds. Partially offsetting the increase in reserves was a decline in loan balances and lower net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $887,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to $879,000 in net charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Non-interest income increased by $1.7 million, or 58.3%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases of $820,000 in gains on trading securities and $760,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance, primarily related to the exchange of certain policies in the fourth quarter of 2024 which have higher yields. Gains on trading securities in the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $1.0 million as compared to gains of $188,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Non-interest expense remained stable at $23.0 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.





The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 31.0% compared to 35.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In May 2025, options granted in 2015 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $580,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to options granted in 2014 that expired in June 2024 and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.







Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025







Net income was $9.6 million and $7.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $2.6 million increase in net interest income, a $496,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $1.5 million increase in non-interest income, a $1.5 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.4 million increase in income tax expense.





Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased by $2.6 million, or 8.2%, to $34.4 million, from $31.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, due to a $2.3 million increase in interest income and a $272,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 17 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $49.1 million decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, primarily due to decreases in the average balance of loans of $62.4 million, the average balance of other securities of $61.5 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $39.5 million, which were partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $114.1 million. The changes reflect the purchase of higher-yielding mortgage-related securities with excess cash and proceeds from the maturities of other securities. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a $66.1 million, or 1.6%, decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities largely attributable to a $67.8 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits.





Net interest margin increased by 19 basis points to 2.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 2.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to higher yields on loans and mortgage-backed securities. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, included $609,000 of interest income related to the settlement of a non-accrual loan in May 2025. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, included loan prepayment income of $522,000 as compared to $245,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $247,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $223,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $496,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in the provision for the current quarter was primarily due to lower net charge-offs and a decline in loan balances, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves of $569,000 and an increase in general reserves due to a worsening macroeconomic forecast in the current quarter within our CECL model. Net charge-offs were $887,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Non-interest income increased by $1.5 million, or 49.8%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in gains on trading securities, net. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, gains on trading securities, net, were $1.0 million, compared to losses of $299,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Non-interest expense increased by $1.5 million, or 7.2%, to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $21.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, of which $1.3 million was attributable to an increase in deferred compensation expense and has no effect on net income due to offsetting gains on trading securities. The remaining increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily due to higher salary expense related to an increase in headcount during the current quarter as well as recognizing a full quarter of merit-related increases as compared to one month in the prior quarter. Additionally, there was a $280,000 increase in data processing costs attributable to an increase in core system expenses. Partially offsetting the increases were decreases of $205,000 in occupancy expense, $169,000 in professional fees, $210,000 in other expense, and $156,000 in credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposure. The decrease in credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposure was due to a benefit of $53,000 recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a provision of $103,000 recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 31.0%, compared to 27.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, options granted in 2015 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $580,000, contributing to the higher effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Financial Condition









Total assets increased by $12.9 million, or 0.2%, to $5.68 billion at June 30, 2025, from $5.67 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in available-for-sale debt securities of $200.2 million, or 18.2%, partially offset by decreases in loans receivable of $106.5 million, or 2.6%, cash and cash equivalents of $70.2 million, or 41.8% and other assets of $9.6 million, or 20.4%.





Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $70.1 million, or 41.8%, to $97.6 million at June 30, 2025, from $167.7 million at December 31, 2024, as excess liquidity was deployed into purchasing higher-yielding mortgage-backed securities. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities.





Loans held-for-investment, net, decreased by $101.6 million, or 2.5%, to $3.92 billion at June 30, 2025 from $4.02 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in multifamily real estate loans, partially offset by increases in one-to-four family residential mortgage and home equity and lines of credit loans. The decrease in loan balances reflects the Company's continued strategic focus on managing concentration risk within its commercial and multifamily real estate loan portfolios, while maintaining disciplined loan pricing. Multifamily loans decreased $114.4 million, or 4.4%, to $2.48 billion at June 30, 2025 from $2.60 billion at December 31, 2024, commercial and industrial loans decreased $4.9 million, or 3.0%, to $158.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $163.4 million at December 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans decreased $3.7 million, or 0.4%, to $886.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $889.8 million at December 31, 2024, and construction and land loans decreased $3.6 million, or 10.0%, to $32.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $35.9 million at December 31, 2024. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in home equity and lines of credit of $12.8 million, or 7.3%, to $186.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $174.1 million at December 31, 2024, and one-to-four family residential loans of $12.5 million, or 8.3%, to $162.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $150.2 million at December 31, 2024.





As of June 30, 2025, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was estimated at approximately 416%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the “Bank”) maintains appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which includes monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, the Company's ability to pay dividends, and overall profitability.





Our real estate portfolio includes credit risk exposure to loans collateralized by office buildings and multifamily properties in New York subject to some form of rent regulation limiting rent increases for rent stabilized multifamily properties. At June 30, 2025, office-related loans represented $178.8 million, or 4.6% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.8 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Approximately 39% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are: 49.9% in New York, 48.6% in New Jersey and 1.5% in Pennsylvania. At June 30, 2025, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $90.0 million (with a net active principal balance for the Bank of $29.3 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. At June 30, 2025, multifamily loans that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control totaled $434.1 million, or 11% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50%. At June 30, 2025, our largest rent-regulated loan had a principal balance of $16.6 million, was secured by an apartment building located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. Management continues to closely monitor its office and rent-regulated portfolios. For further details on our rent-regulated multifamily portfolio see “Asset Quality”.





PCD loans totaled $9.0 million and $9.2 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $247,000 and $469,000 attributable to PCD loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $321,000 and $747,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $2.7 million at June 30, 2025.





Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Real estate loans:





























Multifamily





$





2,483,078









$





2,567,913









$





2,597,484









Commercial mortgage









886,135













882,600













889,801









One-to-four family residential mortgage









162,750













146,791













150,217









Home equity and lines of credit









186,848













181,354













174,062









Construction and land









32,300













40,284













35,897









Total real estate loans









3,751,111













3,818,942













3,847,461









Commercial and industrial loans









158,539













162,133













163,425









Other loans









2,008













1,411













2,165









Total commercial and industrial and other loans









160,547













163,544













165,590









Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD)









3,911,658













3,982,486













4,013,051









PCD loans









8,955













9,043













9,173









Total loans held-for-investment, net





$





3,920,613









$





3,991,529









$





4,022,224

















































Other assets decreased by $9.6 million, or 20.4%, to $37.4 million at June 30, 2025, from $46.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in deferred tax assets primarily due to a decrease in unrealized losses on the securities available-for-sale portfolio.





The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $200.2 million, or 18.2%, to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.10 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of securities, partially offset by paydowns and maturities. At June 30, 2025, $1.27 billion of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $29.7 million in corporate bonds, substantially all of which were investment grade, $684,000 in municipal bonds and $613,000 in U.S. Government agency securities at June 30, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale debt securities and held-to-maturity securities approximated $14.6 million and $276,000, respectively, at June 30, 2025, and $21.8 million and $400,000, respectively, at December 31, 2024.





Equity securities were $6.3 million at June 30, 2025 and $14.3 million at December 31, 2024. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program. The decrease in equity securities was primarily due to a redemption, at par, of $5.0 million of our investment in the SBA Loan Fund during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Total liabilities increased $7.3 million, or 0.1%, to $4.97 billion at June 30, 2025, from $4.96 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $165.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposits of $152.3 million. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.





Deposits decreased $152.3 million, or 3.7%, to $3.99 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $4.14 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits decreased by $188.4 million, or 71.5%, as the Company placed less reliance on brokered deposits, which were used as a lower-cost alternative to borrowings in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $36.0 million, or 0.9%. The increase in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was primarily attributable to increases of $73.7 million in transaction accounts and $9.6 million in time deposits, partially offset by decreases of $29.2 million in savings accounts, and $18.0 million in money market accounts. Growth in transaction accounts and time deposits was primarily due to new municipal relationships and new commercial customer relationships.





Estimated gross uninsured deposits at June 30, 2025 were $1.87 billion. This total includes fully collateralized uninsured governmental deposits and intercompany deposits of $940.6 million, leaving estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $929.2 million, or 23.1%, of total deposits. At December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, excluding fully collateralized uninsured governmental deposits and intercompany deposits, totaled $896.5 million, or 21.7% of total deposits.





Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Transaction:





























Non-interest bearing checking





$





735,811









$





722,994









$





706,976









Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking









1,331,060













1,367,219













1,286,154









Total transaction









2,066,871













2,090,213













1,993,130









Savings and money market:





























Savings









874,927













899,674













904,163









Money market









254,154













271,566













272,145









Total savings









1,129,081













1,171,240













1,176,308









Certificates of deposit:





























$250,000 and under









573,612













602,959













580,940









Over $250,000









141,623













144,255













124,681









Brokered deposits









75,000













123,289













263,418









Total certificates of deposit









790,235













870,503













969,039









Total deposits





$





3,986,187









$





4,131,956









$





4,138,477

















































Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024







































Business customers





$





907,464









$





891,545









$





885,769









Municipal (governmental) customers





$





892,652









$





929,611









$





859,319

















































Borrowed funds increased to $893.5 million at June 30, 2025, from $727.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in borrowings for the period was primarily due to a $55.0 million increase in borrowings under an overnight line of credit, and a $110.5 million increase in other borrowings. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies.





The following table sets forth borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):











Year













Amount













Weighted Average Rate











2025









$295,684









4.44%









2026









148,000









4.36%









2027









173,000









3.19%









2028









154,288









3.96%

















$770,972









4.05%

































Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.6 million to $710.3 million at June 30, 2025, from $704.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was attributable to net income of $17.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an $11.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, and a $2.0 million increase in equity award activity, partially offset by $15.0 million in stock repurchases and $10.7 million in dividend payments. On February 26, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $5.0 million stock repurchase program, and on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a $10.0 million stock repurchase program. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $11.52 for a total of $15.0 million pursuant to the approved stock repurchase plans. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has no outstanding repurchase program.





The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business. The Company's on-hand liquidity ratio as of June 30, 2025 was 18.3%.





The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):









Cash and cash equivalents



(1)











$





85,652









Corporate bonds



(2)











$





15,525









Multifamily loans



(2)











$





1,074,872









Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)



(2)











$





791,369

























(1) Excludes $12.0 million of cash at Northfield Bank.













(2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.





















The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. At June 30, 2025, the Company's and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 12.09% and 12.56%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9%.









Asset Quality









The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing assets, loans over 90 days delinquent on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Non-accrual loans:





























Held-for-investment





























Real estate loans:





























Multifamily





$





2,521













$





2,565













$





2,609













Commercial mortgage









4,555

















4,565

















4,578













Home equity and lines of credit









1,264

















1,267

















1,270













Commercial and industrial









4,517

















4,972

















5,807















Total non-accrual loans











12,857

















13,369

















14,264













Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:





























Held-for-investment





























Real estate loans:





























Multifamily









—

















—

















164













Commercial mortgage









74

















—

















—













One-to-four family residential









871

















878

















882













Home equity and lines of credit









177

















140

















140













Commercial and industrial









121

















—

















—













Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing









1,243

















1,018

















1,186













Non-performing loans held-for-sale:





























Commercial mortgage









—

















4,397

















4,397













Commercial and industrial









—

















500

















500













Total non-performing loans held-for-sale









—

















4,897

















4,897















Total non-performing loans











14,100

















19,284

















20,347















Total non-performing assets







$





14,100













$





19,284













$





20,347













Non-performing loans to total loans









0.36





%













0.48





%













0.51





%









Non-performing assets to total assets









0.25





%













0.34





%













0.36





%











Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent







$





4,076













$





6,845













$





9,336

































































The decrease in non-performing loans held-for-sale from March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was due to repayment of the loans in full from a settlement agreement in bankruptcy.







Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent







Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $4.1 million, $6.8 million and $9.3 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Held-for-investment





























Real estate loans:





























Multifamily





$





1,230









$





1,296









$





2,831









Commercial mortgage









14













147













78









One-to-four family residential









741













2,584













2,407









Home equity and lines of credit









1,398













1,141













1,472









Commercial and industrial loans









693













1,674













2,545









Other loans









—













3













3









Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment





$





4,076









$





6,845









$





9,336



















































PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)







The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($9.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $9.2 million at December 31, 2024, respectively) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At June 30, 2025, 2.3% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 25.5% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 2.1% and 24.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.





Our multifamily loan portfolio at June 30, 2025 totaled $2.48 billion, or 63% of our total loan portfolio, of which $434.1 million, or 11%, of our total loan portfolio included loans collateralized by properties in New York with units subject to some percentage of rent regulation. The table below sets forth details about our multifamily loan portfolio in New York (dollars in thousands).











% Rent





Regulated













Balance













% Portfolio





Total NY





Multifamily





Portfolio













Average





Balance













Largest Loan













LTV



*















Debt Service





Coverage Ratio





(DSCR)



*















30-89 Days





Delinquent













Non-Accrual













Special





Mention













Substandard











0









$





294,926









40.5





%









$





1,229









$





16,361









50.6





%









1.50x









$





155









$





481









$





—









$





1,015









>0-10













4,673









0.6

















1,558













2,097









50.6













1.33













—













—













—













—









>10-20













18,258









2.5

















1,404













2,818









48.4













1.59













—













—













—













—









>20-30













19,159









2.6

















2,129













5,417









48.1













1.55













—













—













—













—









>30-40













15,884









2.2

















1,324













3,012









43.2













1.74













—













—













—













—









>40-50













21,438









2.9

















1,261













2,701









46.7













1.68













—













—













—













—









>50-60













9,222









1.3

















1,537













2,299









39.1













1.80













—













—













—













—









>60-70













21,815









3.0

















2,727













11,102









53.2













1.50













—













—













—













—









>70-80













22,038









3.0

















2,449













4,855









47.3













1.55













—













—













—













—









>80-90













19,547









2.7

















1,150













3,113









45.9













1.66













—













—













1,118













—









>90-100













282,037









38.7

















1,730













16,594









51.3













1.54













—













2,040













3,608













4,342











Total













$









728,997













100.0









%













$









1,467













$









16,594













50.2









%













1.54x













$









155













$









2,521













$









4,726













$









5,357







































































































































The table below sets forth our New York rent-regulated loans by county (dollars in thousands).











County













Balance













LTV



*















DSCR



*













Bronx









$





116,252









50.9%









1.51x









Kings













184,424









49.4%









1.58









Nassau













2,145









35.7%









2.13









New York













48,532









46.0%









1.62









Queens













37,359









44.1%









1.69









Richmond













32,031









59.8%









1.41









Westchester













13,327









58.4%









1.44











Total













$









434,070













49.9





%













1.56x











































* Weighted Average

















None of the loans that are rent-regulated in New York are interest only. During the remainder of 2025, 13 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $23.6 million will re-price.







About Northfield Bank







Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 37 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.







Forward-Looking Statements:



This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition and demand for financial services in our market area, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to fees and interest rates, fluctuations in residential and commercial real estate values and market conditions, changes in liquidity, the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, changes in the quality and/or composition of our loan and securities portfolios, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements, cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers, the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

















(Tables follow)























NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.







SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA





(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



























































At or For the Three Months Ended













At or For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2025













2024













Selected Financial Ratios:

















































Performance Ratios



(1)

















































Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)





0.68





%









0.41





%









0.56





%









0.62





%









0.42





%









Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)





5.41













3.45













4.52













4.97













3.52













Average equity to average total assets





12.56













12.00













12.43













12.50













12.02













Interest rate spread





1.94













1.44













1.76













1.84













1.41













Net interest margin





2.57













2.09













2.38













2.48













2.06













Efficiency ratio



(2)







59.02













72.89













61.57













60.22













72.16













Non-interest expense to average total assets





1.63













1.60













1.53













1.58













1.58













Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets





1.72













1.68













1.61













1.66













1.65













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





130.31













128.47













129.42













129.87













128.57















Asset Quality Ratios:















































Non-performing assets to total assets





0.25













0.30













0.34













0.25













0.30













Non-performing loans



(3)



to total loans



(4)







0.36













0.42













0.48













0.36













0.42













Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



(5)







256.15













200.96













242.73













256.15













200.96













Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net



(6)







0.92













0.85













0.87













0.92













0.85













































































(1) Annualized where appropriate.





(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.





(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans and loans held-for-sale.





(5) Excludes loans held-for-sale.





(6) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.



















NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)























June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS:































Cash and due from banks





$





11,985













$





12,523













$





13,043













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









85,652

















89,139

















154,701













Total cash and cash equivalents









97,637

















101,662

















167,744













Trading securities









14,052

















13,003

















13,884













Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value









1,300,975

















1,246,473

















1,100,817













Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost









8,454

















8,883

















9,303













Equity securities









6,278

















10,855

















14,261













Loans held-for-sale









—

















4,897

















4,897













Loans held-for-investment, net









3,920,613

















3,991,529

















4,022,224













Allowance for credit losses









(36,120





)













(34,921





)













(35,183





)









Net loans held-for-investment









3,884,493

















3,956,608

















3,987,041













Accrued interest receivable









19,241

















19,648

















19,078













Bank-owned life insurance









179,134

















177,398

















175,759













Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost









43,664

















38,350

















35,894













Operating lease right-of-use assets









26,157

















27,345

















27,771













Premises and equipment, net









20,842

















21,431

















21,985













Goodwill









41,012

















41,012

















41,012













Other assets









37,352

















42,435

















46,932















Total assets







$





5,679,291













$





5,710,000













$





5,666,378











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

































LIABILITIES:































Deposits





$





3,986,187













$





4,131,956













$





4,138,477













Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings









831,920

















709,159

















666,402













Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs









61,554

















61,498

















61,442













Lease liabilities









30,286

















31,630

















32,209













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance









25,287

















29,270

















24,057













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









33,783

















35,338

















39,095















Total liabilities











4,969,017

















4,998,851

















4,961,682











































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

































Total stockholders’ equity











710,274

















711,149

















704,696















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





5,679,291













$





5,710,000













$





5,666,378









































Total shares outstanding









41,819,988

















42,676,274

















42,903,598













Tangible book value per share



(1)







$





16.00













$





15.70













$





15.46

































































(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $45, $57 and $69 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and are included in other assets.



















NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended













For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2025

















2024

















Interest income:















































Loans





$





46,661













$





45,967













$





45,283













$





91,944









$





92,014













Mortgage-backed securities









13,888

















7,355

















12,009

















25,897













11,753













Other securities









442

















3,506

















797

















1,239













7,347













Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends









728

















935

















862

















1,590













1,905













Deposits in other financial institutions









706

















2,457

















1,141

















1,847













5,849













Total interest income









62,425

















60,220

















60,092

















122,517













118,868















Interest expense:















































Deposits









20,285

















20,664

















21,191

















41,476













39,937













Borrowings









6,916

















10,041

















6,291

















13,207













20,704













Subordinated debt









828

















828

















819

















1,647













1,656













Total interest expense









28,029

















31,533

















28,301

















56,330













62,297













Net interest income









34,396

















28,687

















31,791

















66,187













56,571













Provision/(benefit) for credit losses









2,086

















(618





)













2,582

















4,668













(203





)









Net interest income after provision/(benefit) for credit losses









32,310

















29,305

















29,209

















61,519













56,774















Non-interest income:















































Fees and service charges for customer services









1,685

















1,570

















1,620

















3,305













3,185













Income on bank-owned life insurance









1,736

















976

















1,639

















3,375













1,940













Gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net









—

















1

















—

















—













1













Gains/(losses) on trading securities, net









1,008

















188

















(299





)













709













887













Gain on sale of loans









—

















51

















—

















—













51













Other









97

















73

















62

















159













176













Total non-interest income









4,526

















2,859

















3,022

















7,548













6,240















Non-interest expense:















































Compensation and employee benefits









13,728

















13,388

















11,775

















25,503













26,153













Occupancy









3,328

















3,222

















3,533

















6,861













6,775













Furniture and equipment









411

















477

















414

















825













961













Data processing









2,402

















2,177

















2,122

















4,524













4,324













Professional fees









903

















681

















1,072

















1,975













1,490













Advertising









294

















482

















250

















544













1,000













Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance









618

















649

















617

















1,235













1,237













Credit (benefit) loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures









(53





)













103

















103

















50













186













Other









1,339

















1,814

















1,549

















2,888













3,199















Total non-interest expense











22,970

















22,993

















21,435

















44,405













45,325













Income before income tax expense









13,866

















9,171

















10,796

















24,662













17,689















Income tax expense











4,295

















3,214

















2,920

















7,215













5,518















Net income







$





9,571













$





5,957













$





7,876













$





17,447









$





12,171















Net income per common share:















































Basic





$





0.24













$





0.14













$





0.19

















0.43













0.29













Diluted





$





0.24













$





0.14













$





0.19

















0.43













0.29















Basic average shares outstanding











40,183,613

















41,999,541

















40,864,529

















40,522,193













42,181,306















Diluted average shares outstanding











40,204,833

















42,002,650

















40,922,829

















40,561,953













42,203,715



































NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.







ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)















Interest-earning assets:















































































Loans



(2)







$





3,944,822









$





46,661









4.74





%









$





4,007,266









$





45,283









4.58





%









$





4,128,105









$





45,967









4.48





%









Mortgage-backed securities



(3)











1,246,843













13,888









4.47

















1,132,715













12,009









4.30

















824,498













7,355









3.59













Other securities



(3)











56,559













442









3.13

















118,082













797









2.74

















333,855













3,506









4.22













Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock









37,225













728









7.84

















36,929













862









9.47

















38,707













935









9.72













Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions









79,463













706









3.56

















118,983













1,141









3.89

















191,470













2,457









5.16













Total interest-earning assets









5,364,912













62,425









4.67

















5,413,975













60,092









4.50

















5,516,635













60,220









4.39













Non-interest-earning assets









280,107





























277,586





























265,702

























Total assets





$





5,645,019

























$





5,691,561

























$





5,782,337







































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































































Savings, NOW, and money market accounts





$





2,491,340









$





12,227









1.97





%









$





2,502,664









$





12,148









1.97





%









$





2,490,372









$





13,183









2.13





%









Certificates of deposit









867,268













8,058









3.73

















923,713













9,043









3.97

















701,272













7,481









4.29













Total interest-bearing deposits









3,358,608













20,285









2.42

















3,426,377













21,191









2.51

















3,191,644













20,664









2.60













Borrowed funds









696,874













6,916









3.98

















695,281













6,291









3.67

















1,041,035













10,041









3.88













Subordinated debt









61,517













828









5.40

















61,461













819









5.40

















61,294













828









5.43













Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,116,999













28,029









2.73

















4,183,119













28,301









2.74

















4,293,973













31,533









2.95













Non-interest bearing deposits









723,693





























706,217





























691,384

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









95,047





























94,819





























103,082

























Total liabilities









4,935,739





























4,984,155





























5,088,439

























Stockholders' equity









709,280





























707,406





























693,898

























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





5,645,019

























$





5,691,561

























$





5,782,337





































































































Net interest income













$





34,396

























$





31,791

























$





28,687

















Net interest rate spread



(4)























1.94





%

























1.76





%

























1.44





%









Net interest-earning assets



(5)







$





1,247,913

























$





1,230,856

























$





1,222,662

























Net interest margin



(6)























2.57





%

























2.38





%

























2.09





%









Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities





















130.31





%

























129.42





%

























128.47





%









(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.





(2) Includes non-accruing loans.





(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.





(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.





(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



























For the Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)















Interest-earning assets:























































Loans



(2)







$





3,975,872









$





91,944









4.66





%









$





4,151,387









$





92,014









4.46





%









Mortgage-backed securities



(3)











1,190,095













25,897









4.39

















736,654













11,753









3.21













Other securities



(3)











87,150













1,239









2.87

















362,917













7,347









4.07













Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock









37,078













1,590









8.65

















39,153













1,905









9.78













Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions









99,114













1,847









3.76

















227,177













5,849









5.18













Total interest-earning assets









5,389,309













122,517









4.58

















5,517,288













118,868









4.33













Non-interest-earning assets









278,852





























266,065

























Total assets





$





5,668,161

























$





5,783,353















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Savings, NOW, and money market accounts





$





2,496,970









$





24,375









1.97





%









$





2,477,334









$





25,514









2.07





%









Certificates of deposit









895,335













17,101









3.85

















677,800













14,423









4.28













Total interest-bearing deposits









3,392,305













41,476









2.47

















3,155,134













39,937









2.55













Borrowed funds









696,082













13,207









3.83

















1,074,957













20,704









3.87













Subordinated debt









61,489













1,647









5.40

















61,266













1,656









5.44













Total interest-bearing liabilities





$





4,149,876













56,330









2.74













$





4,291,357













62,297









2.92













Non-interest bearing deposits









715,003





























695,512

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









94,934





























101,339

























Total liabilities









4,959,813





























5,088,208

























Stockholders' equity









708,348





























695,145

























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





5,668,161

























$





5,783,353













































































Net interest income













$





66,187

























$





56,571

















Net interest rate spread



(4)























1.84





%

























1.41





%









Net interest-earning assets



(5)







$





1,239,433

























$





1,225,931

























Net interest margin



(6)























2.48





%

























2.06





%









Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities





















129.87





%

























128.57





%





























































(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.





(2) Includes non-accruing loans.





(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.





(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.





(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Company Contact:





William R. Jacobs





Chief Financial Officer





Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519



