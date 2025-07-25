Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.57 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $7.88 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $62.43 million from $60.09 million last year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.57 Mln. vs. $7.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $62.43 Mln vs. $60.09 Mln last year.

