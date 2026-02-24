Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) Price Target Increased by 20.83% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NFBK) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is an increase of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from the latest reported closing price of $13.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northfield Bancorp, Inc.. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 19.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFBK is 0.02%, an increase of 32.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 27,960K shares. The put/call ratio of NFBK is 4.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,075K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,006K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 909K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 754K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 3.10% over the last quarter.

