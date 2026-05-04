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NFBK

Northfield Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NFBK)

May 04, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/26, Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of NFBK's recent stock price of $13.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when NFBK shares open for trading on 5/6/26.

NFBK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NFBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Northfield Bancorp Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NFBK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.905 per share, with $14.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.00.

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In Monday trading, Northfield Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

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Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 TBBK YTD Return
 Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> TBBK YTD Return-> Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

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