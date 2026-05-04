Northfield Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NFBK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of NFBK's recent stock price of $13.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when NFBK shares open for trading on 5/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NFBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFBK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.905 per share, with $14.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.00.

In Monday trading, Northfield Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

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