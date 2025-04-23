NORTHFIELD BAN Earnings Results: $NFBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORTHFIELD BAN ($NFBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $34,810,000, beating estimates of $32,651,903 by $2,158,097.

NORTHFIELD BAN Insider Trading Activity

NORTHFIELD BAN insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNETTE CATINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,296 shares for an estimated $292,550 .

. GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790

NORTHFIELD BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of NORTHFIELD BAN stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

