NORTHFIELD BAN Earnings Results: $NFBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORTHFIELD BAN ($NFBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $34,810,000, beating estimates of $32,651,903 by $2,158,097.
NORTHFIELD BAN Insider Trading Activity
NORTHFIELD BAN insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANNETTE CATINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,296 shares for an estimated $292,550.
- GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790
NORTHFIELD BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of NORTHFIELD BAN stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 822,696 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,559,727
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 239,527 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,783,303
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 166,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,936,310
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 146,517 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,702,527
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 122,500 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,423,450
- STATE STREET CORP removed 119,412 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,387,567
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 109,100 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,267,742
