Northern Vertex Mining, Eclipse Gold Mining To Combine - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) and Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. (EGLD.V) have entered into a arrangement agreement to combine in an at-market merger. The shareholders of Eclipse will receive 1.09 shares in Northern Vertex for each Eclipse share by way of a plan of arrangement. Northern Vertex will be the resulting company. Combined company will be comprised of 71% Northern Vertex shareholders, 18% Eclipse shareholders and 11% new shareholders.

The board of directors of Eclipse has unanimously recommended that the Eclipse shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

