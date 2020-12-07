Northern Vertex Mining, Eclipse Gold Mining To Combine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) and Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. (EGLD.V) have entered into a arrangement agreement to combine in an at-market merger. The shareholders of Eclipse will receive 1.09 shares in Northern Vertex for each Eclipse share by way of a plan of arrangement. Northern Vertex will be the resulting company. Combined company will be comprised of 71% Northern Vertex shareholders, 18% Eclipse shareholders and 11% new shareholders.

The board of directors of Eclipse has unanimously recommended that the Eclipse shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.