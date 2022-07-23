Northern Trust's (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 7.1% on the 1st of October to $0.75, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.70. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Northern Trust's Earnings Will Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Northern Trust has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Northern Trust's payout ratio of 39% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.4%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 35% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGS:NTRS Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.12 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Northern Trust has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Northern Trust's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 15 analysts we track are forecasting for Northern Trust for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

