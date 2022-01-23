Northern Trust's (NASDAQ:NTRS) Dividend Will Be US$0.70

Northern Trust Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTRS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.70 per share on 1st of April. The dividend yield will be 2.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Northern Trust's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Northern Trust was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 210% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:NTRS Historic Dividend January 23rd 2022

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Northern Trust has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Northern Trust definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Northern Trust's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Northern Trust that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

