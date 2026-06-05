Northern Trust Stock Touched a New 52-Week High: Is More Upside Left?

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS shares touched a new 52-week high of $173.66 during yesterday's trading session before closing slightly lower at $173.06.

In the past six months, NTRS shares have gained 29.7%, outperforming the industry’s 10.8% growth. Moreover, the company’s price performance has been better than that of its peers, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB and M&T Bank Corporation MTB. The FITB stock has gained 14.6%, whereas MTB shares have rallied 13.2% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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Following the recent surge to a 52-week high, investors are now assessing whether the stock has further room to run. Let us find out.

Factors Supporting Northern Trust’s Growth

Wealth Management Business Remains a Key Growth Driver: Northern Trust continues to enhance its wealth management capabilities through strategic investments and partnerships aimed at expanding its product offerings and digital capabilities. In January 2026, NTRS partnered with Envestnet to expand the distribution of its direct indexing solution and strengthen its presence among financial advisors. Earlier, in April 2025, NTAM launched Family Office Solutions, broadening its service offerings for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

Reflecting the strength of the franchise, its wealth management trust, investment and other servicing fees rose 10.8% year over year to $600.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. As Northern Trust continues to expand its wealth-management offerings, it is well positioned to attract additional client assets, generate higher fee income and support long-term lending growth.

Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees Trend



Image Source: Northern Trust Corporation

Solid Organic Growth: Organic growth has been a key strength for Northern Trust. Over the last five years (2020-2025), revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, driven by higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. During the same period, loan and lease balances expanded at a CAGR of 4.2%. The growth momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026, with both revenues and loan balances increasing year over year.

Going forward, revenue and lending activities are likely to benefit from an expanding client base, particularly as Northern Trust continues to strengthen its wealth-management franchise. Higher client activity and favorable market conditions are also expected to support its non-interest income growth. Further, lower rates and stabilizing funding costs are expected to support net interest income and loan demand, thereby contributing to overall revenue growth over the long term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $8.8 billion and $9.2 billion, which indicate year-over-year growth rates of 8.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

Revenue Estimates



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Operating Leverage Continues to Improve: The company has been undertaking several initiatives to enhance efficiency and improve profitability, including disciplined headcount management, vendor consolidation, rationalization of its real estate footprint and greater process automation.

The benefits of these efforts continue to be reflected in the company's financial performance. In the first quarter of 2026, NTRS reported its seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage. Further, return on equity (ROE) was 17.4%, exceeding its long-term target range of 10-15%. Management expects positive operating leverage of more than one basis point in 2026. Continued expense discipline and operational efficiencies are likely to support profitability and drive earnings growth in the coming quarters.

Strong Liquidity Position Supports Shareholder Returns: NTRS maintains a solid liquidity profile, providing financial flexibility and supporting its ability to meet obligations. As of March 31, 2026, deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks totaled $41.7 billion, substantially higher than the total debt (comprising long-term debt and other borrowings) of $10.7 billion.

As such, the company’s strong liquidity position continues to support its consistent capital-distribution activities. Following the Fed's 2025 stress test, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 80 cents per share. The company has raised its dividend twice over the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 2.6%. NTRS has a dividend yield of 1.9%, while Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank offer yields of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively.

Dividend Yield



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Beyond dividends, Northern Trust continues to return capital through share repurchases. Under its 25-million-share repurchase authorization announced in October 2021, 1.64 million shares remained available as of March 31, 2026. Management expects to maintain a similar level of repurchase activity and a total payout ratio of more than 100% in 2026. Supported by strong liquidity and prudent capital management, Northern Trust is well-positioned to sustain its shareholder-return initiatives.

Should You Invest in NTRS Stock Now?

In terms of valuation, NTRS stock appears expensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.5X, which is higher than the industry’s 11.7X.

Meanwhile, Fifth Third holds a P/E ratio of 11.6X, while M&T Bank’s P/E ratio stands at 11.3X.

Price-to-Earnings F12 M



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While NTRS's premium valuation and elevated expense base warrant some caution, these concerns are likely to be offset by the company's solid organic growth, expanding wealth-management franchise, improving operating leverage and strong liquidity position.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward over the past month. The anticipated estimates imply growth of 18.5% and 10.6% for 2026 and 2027, respectively, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Estimates Revision Trend



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Overall, Northern Trust appears well-positioned to continue benefiting from its diversified business model, improving profitability trends and shareholder-friendly capital-distribution activities. Hence, investors can consider investing in NTRS stock for now to generate a healthy long-term return.

NTRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.