Northern Trust Stock Hits All-Time High: Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS stock has performed remarkably well so far this year. The stock touched its all-time high of $185.57 during yesterday's trading session before closing at $182.86.

NTRS shares have rallied 33.9% year to date, outperforming the industry's 17.5% rise. When compared with its close peers, NTRS’s performance is noticeably stronger. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB stock has gained just 20.8%, while M&T Bank Corporation MTB stock has rallied 18.1% in the same timeframe.

Price Performance



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With Northern Trust outperforming the industry, investors may wonder if the stock is worth adding to their portfolio. To answer that, let’s delve deeper and examine the factors driving its investment appeal.

What are the Factors Driving NTRS’s Performance?

Continued Focus on Core Businesses Drives Growth: Northern Trust continues to strengthen its core wealth management, asset servicing and asset management businesses through strategic initiatives. This week, the company agreed to divest its guardianship services business, enabling it to sharpen its focus on its higher-growth, fee-based franchises. Earlier, in January 2026, its investment management division, Northern Trust Asset Management, partnered with Envestnet to expand the distribution of its tax-managed direct indexing solutions, strengthening its reach among financial advisors. In April 2025, the company also launched Family Office Solutions to enhance services for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Reflecting the strength of the franchise, wealth management trust, investment and other servicing fees rose 10.8% year over year to $600.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. These initiatives, along with continued asset servicing wins, are expected to drive fee income, attract additional client assets and support long-term organic growth.

Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees Trend



Image Source: Northern Trust Corporation

Solid Organic Growth: Northern Trust's organic growth story remains encouraging. Revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the 2020-2025 period, driven by growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. During the same period, loan and lease balances expanded at a CAGR of 4.2%. Both metrics continued to improve on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter of 2026.

In the future, the company's expanding client base and strengthening wealth management franchise are expected to support lending activity and revenue growth. Moreover, the relatively lower interest-rate environment compared with previous peaks is likely to drive loan demand and NII growth, supporting Northern Trust's long-term organic growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $8.8 billion and $9.3 billion, which indicate year-over-year growth rates of 9.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

Revenue Estimates



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Capital Strength and Liquidity Support Shareholder Returns: The company's strong capital and liquidity position enable it to continue rewarding shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had total debt of $10.7 billion, while deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks stood at $41.7 billion, underscoring its strong liquidity profile.

Following its successful completion of the Federal Reserve's 2026 stress test, the company announced plans to increase its quarterly common dividend by 10% to 88 cents per share from 80 cents, subject to board approval. The planned increase reflects management's confidence in the company's capital generation capabilities and balance-sheet strength.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend twice over the past five years. The company currently has a payout ratio of 33% and a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.6%, reflecting its ability to enhance shareholder distributions while maintaining a prudent capital position. Its current dividend yield stands at 1.75%.

Dividend Yield



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Meanwhile, the dividend yield of Fifth Third and M&T Bank is 2.83% and 2.52%, respectively.

Apart from dividends, Northern Trust continues to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Under its 25-million share repurchase program announced in October 2021, which has no expiration date, 1.64 million shares remained available for repurchase as of March 31, 2026. Further, management expects to maintain a similar level of buyback activity in the coming quarters and a total payout ratio exceeding 100% in 2026, reinforcing its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Operational Efficiency Remains a Strength: The company continues to improve profitability through disciplined expense management and process optimization initiatives. These efforts resulted in the company's seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage in the first quarter of 2026.

Looking ahead, management expects positive operating leverage of more than one percentage point in 2026, which is likely to support earnings growth further. Reflecting these operational improvements, return on equity (ROE) increased to 17.4% in the first quarter, well above the company's long-term target range of 10-15%.

Digital Asset Capabilities Strengthen Growth Prospects: The company continues to expand its digital asset capabilities to capitalize on the growing adoption of tokenized financial assets. In July 2026, NTRS partnered with Digital Asset to develop custody capabilities for tokenized assets on the Canton Network, strengthening its digital asset servicing platform for institutional clients.

Earlier, in September 2024, Northern Trust launched the Northern Trust Carbon Ecosystem, a blockchain-based platform that enables institutional clients to digitally access, transact and settle voluntary carbon credits through its Matrix Zenith platform. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the company's asset servicing franchise, expand fee-based revenue opportunities and position NTRS to benefit from the increasing adoption of digital assets over the long term.

NTRS's Estimates and Valuation Analysis

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS’ earnings indicates a 25.3% and 8.3% rise for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward, reflecting analysts' growing confidence in the company's earnings growth prospects.

Estimate Revision Trend



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In terms of valuation, NTRS stock appears expensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.66X, which is higher than the industry’s 12.56x.

Price-to-Earnings F12 M



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Meanwhile, Fifth Third holds a P/E ratio of 12.52X, while M&T Bank’s P/E ratio stands at 11.91X.

Final Thoughts on NTRS

While elevated expenses, a relatively premium valuation and uncertainty surrounding the global economic environment remain near-term concerns, these risks appear manageable given Northern Trust's strong capital position and robust liquidity profile.

Further, the company's expanding wealth management franchise, solid organic growth, improving operating leverage and continued investments in digital asset capabilities strengthen its long-term growth prospects despite a mixed macroeconomic backdrop. Moreover, positive earnings estimate revisions reflect analysts' optimism regarding Northern Trust's earnings growth potential.

Overall, NTRS appears to be a solid investment option for investors seeking exposure to a well-capitalized custody bank with diversified fee-based businesses, stable profitability and sustainable long-term growth prospects.

NTRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.