Northern Trust Q3 EPS Flat, Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Financial services company Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was $394.8 million, compared to $395.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share of $1.80 were same as last year.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue, FTE, grew 7 percent to $1.77 billion from prior year's $1.64 billion. Analysts estimated revenues of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

