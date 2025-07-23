Northern Trust Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & AUM Growth

Northern Trust Corporation’s NTRS second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08. However, in the prior-year quarter, the company reported an EPS of $4.34.

NTRS results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII). Also, an increase in total assets under custody (AUC) and assets under management (AUM) balances supported the financials. However, elevated expenses, reduced other fee income and weak asset quality were concerning.

Net income (GAAP basis) was $421.3 million, down 53% from the prior-year quarter.

NTRS’ Revenues & Expenses Decline

Quarterly total revenues (GAAP basis) of $1.99 billion decreased 26.4% year over year. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

NII on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $615.2 million in the quarter under review, up 16.1% year over year. The net interest margin was 1.69%, up 12 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

Trust, investment and other servicing fees totaled $1.23 billion, up 5.6% year over year.

Other non-interest income decreased 84.7% to $156.3 million from the year-ago quarter. The decline was driven by a decrease in foreign exchange trading income and other operating income.

Non-interest expenses fell 7.6% year over year to $1.42 billion in the reported quarter. The decline primarily stemmed from decreases in compensation, outside services, occupancy, and other operating expenses.

Northern Trust’s AUC & AUM Rise

As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust’s total AUC increased 9.2% year over year to $14.2 trillion. Also, total AUM rose 11.2% year over year to $1.7 trillion.

NTRS’ Credit Quality Deteriorates

Total allowance for credit losses was $224.1 million, up 6.9% year over year.

Total non-accrual assets increased to $92.8 million as of June 30, 2025, from $38.5 million in the year-ago period. NTRS reported provisions for credit losses of $16.5 million in the second quarter compared with $8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Northern Trust’s Capital & Profitability Ratios Decline

Under the Standardized Approach, as of June 30, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2%, down from 12.6% in the prior-year quarter. The total capital ratio was 14.8%, down from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.6%, down from 8% in the prior-year quarter.

The return on average common equity was 14.2% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 31.2%.

NTRS’ Capital Distribution Activities

In the reported quarter, Northern Trust returned $485.6 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Our View on Northern Trust

A rise in NII drove the company’s second-quarter performance. Its increasing AUC and AUM balances are likely to support financials. However, a decline in fee income, weakening asset quality and a rise in expenses will likely impede growth.

