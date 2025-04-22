Northern Trust Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corporation reported first quarter net income of $392.0 million, compared to $214.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income per diluted common share was $1.90, compared to $0.96. Total revenue, on a FTE basis, was $1.95 billion compared to $1.65 billion, last year.

"As we enter the second quarter, we remain well-positioned to navigate a wide range of evolving macroeconomic and market scenarios, allowing us to act as a source of strength for clients, while pressing ahead with our strategic priorities," MICHAEL O'GRADY, CEO, said.

