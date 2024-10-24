Northern Trust price target raised to $115 from $98 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Northern Trust (NTRS) to $115 from $98 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bank’s core earnings were ahead due to better than advertised net interest income, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

