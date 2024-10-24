News & Insights

Stocks

Northern Trust price target raised to $115 from $103 at BofA

October 24, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Northern Trust (NTRS) to $115 from $103 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s “best-in-class and hard to replicate” private banking franchise that is focused on catering to the ultra-high net worth segment has seen its potential weighed down by “middling execution,” which has served as a drag on investor sentiment, says the firm, which notes that management called out a sharpened focus on operational excellence, which the firm believes should drive positive operating leverage.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NTRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.