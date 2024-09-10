News & Insights

Northern Trust : Peter Cherecwich To Become COO

September 10, 2024 — 11:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a number of leadership changes, effective October 1, 2024. Peter Cherecwich, President of Asset Servicing, will become Chief Operating Officer.

Teresa Parker will defer her previously announced retirement and serve as President of Asset Servicing. Parker most recently served as President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Steven L. Fradkin, who has served in a wide variety of leadership roles including President of Wealth Management, President of Asset Servicing, Chief Financial Officer, and head of the international business, will be named Vice Chairman of Northern Trust.

