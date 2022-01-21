Northern Trust (NTRS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.98, changing hands as low as $114.11 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $88.20 per share, with $135.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.04. The NTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

