Northern Trust (NTRS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.09, changing hands as high as $78.73 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $62.435 per share, with $100.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.50. The NTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
