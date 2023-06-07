Northern Trust (NTRS) Rolls Out A-Suite for Asset Owners

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS has launched A-Suite, a one-of-its-kind content hub for global asset owners and allocators. The platform will offer asset owners the latest insights, research, and collaboration opportunities.

The platform will aid more than 1,800 global asset owner clients across corporations, not-for-profits, public funds, central banks, insurance companies, superannuation and sovereign wealth funds. By providing access to proprietary research and custom content, NTRS supports the increasingly sophisticated needs of complex asset owners and allocators. The company also expects to add numerous new features and capabilities to the platform.

Per management, "Our goal is to empower the missions of asset owners — helping them to optimize returns so they are able to best serve their constituents and communities. With A-Suite we aim to help further those missions to an even greater extent.”

Angelo Calvitto, head of the APAC region at Northern Trust, remarked, "Asset owners all over the world face many similar investment challenges. Providing a destination platform and content hub for this community demonstrates our desire to stay one step ahead in supporting their evolving needs."

NTRS’ business strategy underlines quality financial service offerings to targeted market segments with a competitive advantage and favorable growth prospects. In line with this, the company offers best-in-class, holistic solutions tailored to meet clients’ needs. Moreover, it focuses on the development and growth of recurring fee-based income sources. Hence, the launch of A-Suite is in line with its business strategy.

However, its non-interest expenses witnessed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% over the last three years (2020-2022). The rising trend continued in first-quarter 2023 as well. Northern Trust’s expenses are expected to remain high on rising compensation, and equipment and software expenses. Hence, we believe that an increasing expense trend will hinder bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters.

In the past three months, shares of NTRS have fallen 18.6% compared with the industry's 10.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

