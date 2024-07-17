Northern Trust (NTRS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported $2.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.5%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +47.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +1.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northern Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance-Total earning assets : $135.40 billion versus $132.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $135.40 billion versus $132.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8%.

: 8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 13.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13%.

: 13.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13%. Nonaccrual Loans and Leases : $38.50 million versus $91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $38.50 million versus $91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total : $650.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $657.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $650.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $657.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total : $515.50 million versus $515.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $515.50 million versus $515.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending : $16.50 million compared to the $23.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.

: $16.50 million compared to the $23.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other : $42.50 million versus $39.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $42.50 million versus $39.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration : $445.90 million compared to the $451.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $445.90 million compared to the $451.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office : $98.80 million versus $97.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $98.80 million versus $97.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management: $145.70 million versus $144.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

